Hexcel Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Hexcel has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hexcel to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $57.87. 917,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,515. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $65.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upped their price target on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

