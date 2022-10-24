Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.75

Shares of Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Hino Motors Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

