Hive (HIVE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $39.07 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $211.32 million and $39.07 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 449,473,397 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

