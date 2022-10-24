holoride (RIDE) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. holoride has a total market cap of $53.83 million and approximately $320,707.00 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, holoride has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.94 or 0.06929401 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00031873 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00081489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00060486 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000303 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.13636302 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $293,926.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.