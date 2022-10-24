Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HMC. TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

HMC stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.74. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 405.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 681,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 546,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 47.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after acquiring an additional 535,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 39.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after buying an additional 484,200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,216,000 after buying an additional 476,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after buying an additional 287,536 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

