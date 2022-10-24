Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $156.85 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Horizen has a total market cap of $156.85 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $12.97 or 0.00066905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

