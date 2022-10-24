Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.29

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 10400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$262.85 million and a P/E ratio of -17.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.29.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

