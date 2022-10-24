Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 125,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 289,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $628,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $45.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.