Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.36

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 13359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.71 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,559 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,009,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1,151.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,448,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,964 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.