H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.04.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $7.76 during midday trading on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $13.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

