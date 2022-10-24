Humana (NYSE:HUM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $521.52

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $521.52 and last traded at $520.53, with a volume of 1773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $510.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

Humana Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.26.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

