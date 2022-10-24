Huobi BTC (HBTC) Tops One Day Volume of $118,010.00

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $756.82 million and approximately $118,010.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for approximately $19,420.88 or 1.00229666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

