IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 103,790 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,790 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 241,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 36,546 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 606,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after buying an additional 31,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

CWI traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.61. 11,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,943. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.