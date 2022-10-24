IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 7,952 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $596,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,663,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $63.10. 5,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

