IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VB traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.85. 2,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,606. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

