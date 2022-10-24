IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,924,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,244,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,234,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.21 and a 200 day moving average of $181.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

