IAG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cybin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Cybin by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 906,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 323,515 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Cybin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Cybin by 370.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,771 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cybin by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 145,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. 274,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,450. Cybin Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Cybin ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Cybin Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cybin from C$8.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

