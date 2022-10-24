Ibex Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the period. InMode makes up 9.1% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 0.78% of InMode worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 44.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 229.2% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.99. 33,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,388. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.23.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

