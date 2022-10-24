Ibex Investors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF makes up about 1.3% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URNM. Segra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,863,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1,098.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 66,950 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 217.3% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

URNM traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,653. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.48.

