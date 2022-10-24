Ibex Investors LLC Lowers Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Ibex Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 0.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,093. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,587,511 shares in the company, valued at $93,186,895.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,819,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

