ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Trading 3% Higher

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.67. 136,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,268,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ICICI Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, research analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 575,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

