IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IGM. TD Securities reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.30.

IGM Financial stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$35.82. 78,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,485. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.35. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$33.45 and a 12-month high of C$51.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.10.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$824.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$824.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.7899996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

