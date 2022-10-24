Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,850. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.23. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

