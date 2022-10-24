Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 94,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 598,068 shares.The stock last traded at $49.04 and had previously closed at $49.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Imperial Oil Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.26.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Read More
