Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.26.

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

