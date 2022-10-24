Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INCY. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $69.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

