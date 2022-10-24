Insider Buying: FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP) Insider Buys £16,804.50 in Stock

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating) insider Ryan Preston purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($15.93) per share, with a total value of £16,804.50 ($20,305.10).

FD Technologies stock opened at GBX 1,236 ($14.93) on Monday. FD Technologies Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,220 ($14.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,620 ($31.66). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,510.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,923.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The stock has a market cap of £346.29 million and a P/E ratio of 3,862.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded FD Technologies to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

