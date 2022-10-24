Insider Buying: JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG) Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating) insider Zoe Clements acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £14,550 ($17,580.96).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:JMG opened at GBX 95.20 ($1.15) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 3,159.80. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 94.20 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 138 ($1.67).

Get JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.52. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 45.00%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

