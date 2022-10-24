Insider Buying: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Purchases $344,598.80 in Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 18,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,598.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,215,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,315,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RE/MAX Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RMAX opened at $18.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $354.69 million, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $32.75.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 88.21%. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter worth approximately $23,429,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 11.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Further Reading

