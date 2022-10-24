Insider Selling: Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) President Sells $16,961.70 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 8,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $16,961.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 559,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,971.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Blend Labs Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.68. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Blend Labs by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
Blend Labs Company Profile
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blend Labs (BLND)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.