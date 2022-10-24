Insider Selling: Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) President Sells $16,961.70 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 8,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $16,961.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 559,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,971.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blend Labs Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.68. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLND has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Blend Labs by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

