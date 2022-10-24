Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $88,900.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,248.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $85,440.00.

On Monday, August 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $50,317.50.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $80.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $97.18.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 133.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 85.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

