Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Sells $57,203.18 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $57,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evgeny Fetisov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 45,000 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $520,200.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 9,000 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $109,890.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,600 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $55,798.00.

NASDAQ SEMR traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 186,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,181. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -103.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $27.12.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.04 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

