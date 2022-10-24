InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Gap Up to $51.69

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.69, but opened at $52.94. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 929 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,535.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 285.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,649,000 after purchasing an additional 674,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

