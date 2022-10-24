Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 54,779 shares.The stock last traded at $21.79 and had previously closed at $22.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IFS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.76 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 32.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 42.2% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 200,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 39.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 58,681 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth $904,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.