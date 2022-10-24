International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.10

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $47.91, with a volume of 7469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08.

International Bancshares Dividend Announcement

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $146.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 261,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in International Bancshares by 82.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 194,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

