International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of International Personal Finance stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.92) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.62. The company has a market cap of £169.28 million and a P/E ratio of 361.90. International Personal Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71.32 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147.80 ($1.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

