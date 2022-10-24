Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 62,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,362,454 shares.The stock last traded at $20.03 and had previously closed at $20.05.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 5,533.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

