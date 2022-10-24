Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Shares Purchased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) by 894.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,080 shares during the quarter. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.4% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 144,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

PBUS traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,097 shares. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77.

