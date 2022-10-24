Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth $286,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter.

BATS OMFS traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $33.54. 8,978 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18.

