Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 24th (CRE, GLAN, GSK, IHG, LSEG, PLD, PSON, ROO, USA)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 24th:

Conduit (LON:CRE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on the stock.

Glantus (LON:GLAN) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 5,520 ($66.70) price target on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) target price on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a £100 ($120.83) price target on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 110 ($1.33) target price on the stock.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on the stock.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

