Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 24th (CRE, GLAN, GSK, IHG, LSEG, PLD, PSON, ROO, USA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 24th:

Conduit (LON:CRE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on the stock.

Glantus (LON:GLAN) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

GSK (LON:GSK)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 5,520 ($66.70) price target on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) target price on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a £100 ($120.83) price target on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 110 ($1.33) target price on the stock.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on the stock.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

