IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Chegg were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Chegg by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHGG opened at $21.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.12.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

