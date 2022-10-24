IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Paya were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paya by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Paya by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $7.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.75. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Paya to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

