IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.50 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 143,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 71.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of BMI stock opened at $101.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 39.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

