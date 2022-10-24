IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

PPG opened at $112.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.81. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

