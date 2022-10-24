IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.87 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $597.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $631.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.18. The company has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.43.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

