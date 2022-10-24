IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $481,000 Stock Position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,508 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at $848,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 40.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 378,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 75,840 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Micro Focus International Price Performance

Micro Focus International Profile

NYSE MFGP opened at $5.83 on Monday. Micro Focus International plc has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

(Get Rating)

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.