IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $908,000 Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 294.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $52,538.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,388.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler cut Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $59.05 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.86. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 116.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

