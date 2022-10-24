IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Increases Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATGE opened at $38.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $41.40.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

