IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Invests $328,000 in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after purchasing an additional 415,879 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,760,000 after buying an additional 1,053,476 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,629,000 after buying an additional 375,095 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,473,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,393,000 after buying an additional 88,072 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,402,000 after acquiring an additional 107,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $47.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

