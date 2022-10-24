IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 2,376 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

