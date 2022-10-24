iRhythm Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,027 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 141% compared to the average volume of 841 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.64.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,090 shares of company stock worth $632,089. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,900. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.61 and a 12 month high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

